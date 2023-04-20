Nicaraguan Lawmakers to Join Latin America-Russia Parliamentary Conference in Fall -Lavrov

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Nicaraguan lawmakers will participate in the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America in the fall of 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Parliaments and political parties cooperate ...

The State Duma (Russia's lower house) has scheduled the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America for fall. Lawmakers from Nicaragua will definitely take part in it. We have received confirmation today," Lavrov told journalists during the official visit to Nicaragua.

Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua from Venezuela on Wednesday as part of his Latin American tour that started on Monday.