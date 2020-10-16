UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaraguan Parliament Passes Controversial Law On Foreign Agents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Nicaraguan Parliament Passes Controversial Law on Foreign Agents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Nicaraguan National Assembly has passed the law that requires nationals receiving funding from overseas organizations to register as foreign agents with the Interior Ministry.

"The National Assembly today passed the law on the regulation of foreign agents' activity, which creates a legal framework for individuals and legal entities representing foreign governments, institutions or organizations," the parliament said on Twitter.

The legislation was approved on a 70-17 vote.

Opposition lawmakers have raised concerns that the legislation will undermine civil liberties and become a tool of repression. Juan Sebastian Chamorro of the Civic Alliance of Nicaragua, in particular, expressed strong opposition to the legislation calling it "Putin's law."

"The National Assembly passed the foreign agent law known as 'Putin's law', which is unconstitutional because it violates public freedoms," Chamorro said in a video clip.

The law targets such groups of employees as advisers, public relations officers, advertising agents, employers of information services and political consultants. International media, humanitarian organizations, religious organization and journalists are exempt.

In 2012, the Russian parliament passed the law obliging foreign-funded political non-profit organizations to register as foreign agents. In 2013, the Ministry of Justice was granted the right to recognize NGO's as foreign agents base on its own assessment. In November, 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on assigning the "foreign agent" status for media outlets funded by foreign states or organizations. The law was drafted in response to the pressure put on Russian media in the United States.

Related Topics

National Assembly Interior Ministry Russia Parliament Vote Twitter Vladimir Putin Alliance United States November 2017 Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

11 minutes ago

NTU establishes Center of Excellence in Compressed ..

7 minutes ago

No shortage of wheat in country: MInNFS&R

7 minutes ago

Putin Suggests Extending New Start With US for 1 Y ..

7 minutes ago

India's Modi Unveils New Commemorative Coin to Mar ..

7 minutes ago

World food body sees Nobel Peace Prize as a boost

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.