Nicaraguan Police Chief Denies Political Motives Behind Arrest Of Opposition Leaders

Wed 10th November 2021

The arrest of opposition leaders in Nicaragua ahead of elections was not politically motivated, as some international organizations claimed, Francisco Diaz, the director general of the National Police of Nicaragua, told Sputnik

Nicaragua held its presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, with President Daniel Ortega securing a fourth consecutive five-year term. Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates. Critics of Ortega accused him of a crackdown on opponents ahead of elections.

"These are false statements ... All persons arrested were arrested for criminal offenses and handed over to the competent authorities for bringing to justice," the head of Nicaraguan police said.

According to Diaz, such statements are part of foreign campaign directed against Nicaraguan police with the aim to harm the country's government.

"Every time we arrest a criminal, they claim that we kidnapped or tortured him, and he is immediately recognized as a political opposition activists," he added.�

On Monday, the Council of the European Union condemned Nicaraguan elections as completing the country's transition into autocracy. The council does not exclude the possibility of new sanctions against the country. US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would not recognize the elections results.

