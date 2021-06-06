UrduPoint.com
Nicaraguan Police Detain Another Opposition Politician Ahead Of Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Police in Nicaragua detained another opposition politician who could have run for presidency in the upcoming November election.

"The Prosecutor's General Office informs the population that on Saturday June 5 2021, the National Police detained citizen Arturo Jose Cruz Sequeira, who is under investigation because of strong indications that he ... infringed people's rights," the official statement reads.

Cruz will appear before judicial authorities.

It is believed that Cruz was detained right after he returned to Nicaragua from the United States on Saturday.

It comes less than a week after Nicaraguan police detained another opposition presidential hopeful, Cristiana Chamorro, and placed her under house arrest on money laundering accusations. Her mother, former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro was also placed under house arrest.

Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua's current president, has been head of state since 2007 is expected to run for president for the fourth term. The election is scheduled for November.

