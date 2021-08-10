Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Costa Rica, OAS

The Nicaraguan police have detained Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila, a former ambassador to Costa Rica and representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), the latest in a string of detentions of people loyal to the opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Nicaraguan police have detained Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila, a former ambassador to Costa Rica and representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), the latest in a string of detentions of people loyal to the opposition.

"On Monday, August 9, Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila was detained on charges of committing acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination; inciting foreign interference in internal affairs; and calling for military intervention," law enforcement agencies said in a statement, as quoted by the Vos tv broadcaster,

Diaz is now reportedly working as a political analyst and is supporting the opposition.

On Monday, Nicaragua's foreign ministry announced that it was recalling its ambassadors from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica in a tit-for-tat move after these countries invited their heads of diplomatic missions in the Central American nation back home for consultations on the "alarming" political and legal actions of the government of Daniel Ortega, which allegedly threaten the freedom and safety of opposition politicians, presidential candidates, activists and entrepreneurs.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry explained that the reason for their response was "constant, disrespectful and undeserved accusations ... interfering in our internal affairs on the part of the authorities of each of these countries on issues that concern only our people and our government."

Over the summer, seven presidential candidates have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including the daughter of the country's ex-president, Cristiana Chamorro. The process of registration of candidates took place from July 28 to August 2. A preliminary list of election race participants will be announced on August 12 and the final one on August 18.

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front on August 2 approved President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as their candidate and running mate, respectively.