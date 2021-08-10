UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador To Costa Rica, OAS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

Nicaraguan Police Detain Former Ambassador to Costa Rica, OAS

The Nicaraguan police have detained Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila, a former ambassador to Costa Rica and representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), the latest in a string of detentions of people loyal to the opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Nicaraguan police have detained Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila, a former ambassador to Costa Rica and representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), the latest in a string of detentions of people loyal to the opposition.

"On Monday, August 9, Mauricio Jose Diaz Davila was detained on charges of committing acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination; inciting foreign interference in internal affairs; and calling for military intervention," law enforcement agencies said in a statement, as quoted by the Vos tv broadcaster,

Diaz is now reportedly working as a political analyst and is supporting the opposition.

On Monday, Nicaragua's foreign ministry announced that it was recalling its ambassadors from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica in a tit-for-tat move after these countries invited their heads of diplomatic missions in the Central American nation back home for consultations on the "alarming" political and legal actions of the government of Daniel Ortega, which allegedly threaten the freedom and safety of opposition politicians, presidential candidates, activists and entrepreneurs.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry explained that the reason for their response was "constant, disrespectful and undeserved accusations ... interfering in our internal affairs on the part of the authorities of each of these countries on issues that concern only our people and our government."

Over the summer, seven presidential candidates have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including the daughter of the country's ex-president, Cristiana Chamorro. The process of registration of candidates took place from July 28 to August 2. A preliminary list of election race participants will be announced on August 12 and the final one on August 18.

The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front on August 2 approved President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as their candidate and running mate, respectively.

Related Topics

Election Police Wife Rosario Independence Argentina Costa Rica Colombia Mexico July August TV From Government Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination c ..

Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

7 minutes ago
 National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposa ..

National Pavilion UAE issues open call for proposals to curate 2023 Internationa ..

7 minutes ago
 Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Five dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

1 minute ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi p ..

Work in full swing on projects under PM' Karachi package: Haleem Adil Sheikh

1 minute ago
 US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Re ..

US House Lawmakers Will Not Receive Trump's Tax Returns at Least Until November ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.