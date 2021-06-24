UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaraguan President Accuses Detained Opponents Of Jeopardizing National Security

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Nicaraguan President Accuses Detained Opponents of Jeopardizing National Security

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Approximately 20 people detained this month are being investigated for threatening Nicaragua's security, not for being politicians or presidential candidates, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said in a speech, televised live.

In recent weeks, the government of Ortega had detained several political opponents in the run-up to the November election, including presidential hopefuls Arturo Jose Cruz Sequeira and Cristiana Chamorro, both of whom sought to unseat Ortega as he attempts to run for a fourth term. The police placed Chamorro under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering.

"Here we are not judging politicians, we are not judging candidates, we are judging criminals who have attempted against the country, against its security and the lives of citizens, by trying to organize another April 18 [when nationwide demonstrations began in 2018], another coup to provoke what they call a regime change," the president said on Wednesday in a speech on the birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader, Carlos Fonseca Amador.

He added that these people will be punished in accordance with the Nicaraguan laws at the end of the ongoing judicial proceedings.

"It is absurd to set them free. Everything we're doing, we're doing it by the book," Ortega said, referring to the pressure of the international community demanding the release of the detainees.

In addition, the president insisted that the recent sanctions imposed by the US will not bend the resolve of his government.

"Some countries are daring to attack Nicaragua... and ask for more sanctions. There they are on their knees asking for sanctions against the Yankee empire. They think that they will subdue Nicaragua with sanctions. Nicaragua has gone through more difficult times," Ortega claims.

Earlier in June, the US Treasury Department announced that the US imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguan nationals, including the president's daughter. Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, born in 1987, was added to the Specially Designated Nationals list run by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The other three sanctioned individuals include Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera, Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, Julio Modesto Rodriguez Balladares.

Related Topics

Election Attack Police Reyes Castro Modesto Bend Rivera Money April June November Criminals Government

Recent Stories

PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK & G ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspe ..

23 minutes ago

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

39 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

39 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

40 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.