Nicaraguan President Announces 5% Salary Increase Starting August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Nicaraguan government will increase salaries by 5% starting from August, President Daniel Ortega said on Tuesday.

"Today we can proudly announce that a 5% budget adjustment will be introduced starting from August, which will directly take into account the basic salary, length of service, other accrued bonuses, employer contributions," Ortega said at the ceremony commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution.

The president added that given the difficult economic situation over the past three years, caused by the attempted coup in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, and two hurricanes in November 2020, the government had chosen to give priority to guaranteeing employment, while salary increase would have meant a decrease in workplaces at the time.

Over the course of 10 years, between 2007 and 2017, the Nicaraguan government had agreed to adjustments of less than 10% per year to alleviate the 5% Currency devaluation that the country suffered annually in relation to the Dollar. However, since the 2018 crisis, wages have been frozen, further driving down the value of the currency by more than 10%.

The announcement comes less than four months before the general elections, in which Ortega will seek his third consecutive reelection, with his main political rivals in jail.