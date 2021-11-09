UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan President Calls EU, European Parliament Fascist After Re-election Criticism

Newly re-elected Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Monday lashed on the European Union and the European Parliament, saying they are controlled by fascists and Nazis, after they criticized the country's voting arrangements as undemocratic

Earlier in the day, the Council of the European Union condemned presidential and parliamentary elections, held in Nicaragua on November 7, as completing the country's transition into autocracy. The council does not exclude the possibility of new sanctions against the country.

"What is currently known as the European Union, where the majority of parliamentarians are fascists and Nazis, (brings together) those of democracies, which are controlled by the fascist majority. And in the European Parliament most of them are fascists," the president said at the memorial ceremony for Carlos Fonseca in Managua.

According to the politician, fascism is the main reason why European countries dislike socialist states of Americas.

"That is why there is so much hatred for Cuba, for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, for the peoples fighting for freedom, for Bolivia," Ortega said.

During the speech, the president also stated that all opposition leaders, which were arrested in Nicaragua ahead of the elections this summer, had betrayed the country.

"They are not Nicaraguans, they ceased to be Nicaraguans and became traitors of their homeland. Traitors who sold their homeland; those under arrest wanted Yankees to invade in Nicaragua," the president added.

The memorial ceremony for Carlos Fonseca in Managua was the first public event attended by Ortega since the announcement of preliminary elections results, in which he secured a fourth consecutive five-year term.

Nicaragua held its general elections on Sunday, with Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, running for re-elections. They are winning with 75.92% after 97.74% of the vote count.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates and the daughter of an ex-president of the country, Cristiana Chamorro, who was put under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering. The government has since denied that the arrests were politically motivated, accusing the politicians of undermining Nicaragua's security.

