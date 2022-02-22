MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) creates conditions for finding mutual understanding in the region, as Russia seeks to ensure security there, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said.

"This is the step (recognition of the DPR and LPR's independence), which, God willing, and it is aimed at this, will create conditions for mutual understanding. What Russia is asking for is security," Ortega said during a speech in Managua, which was broadcast by the Canal 4 tv channel.