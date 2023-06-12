UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan President Congratulates Putin On Russia Day Which Celebrated On June 12

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Nicaraguan President Congratulates Putin on Russia Day Which Celebrated on June 12

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega congratulated on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day and reiterated Managua's commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Russia.

"Dear Brother, on the solemn occasion of commemorating the 33rd Anniversary of Russia Day, next June 12, allow us to proudly join You, and the Brotherly People and Government of the Russian Federation, in celebrating another year of Victories, Patriotism and Defense of its Sovereignty, for Peace, Prosperity, and Progress," Ortega said in a letter to Putin.

Ortega also reiterated the desire of the Nicaraguan people and government to "continue to strengthen the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, solidarity and cooperation" with Russia to achieve "a new multipolar world order."

