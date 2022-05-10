UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan President Congratulates Russia On Victory Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Nicaraguan President Congratulates Russia on Victory Day

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo sent congratulations to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"On these sacred dates, we remember the pain of mothers, the anxiety of waiting for sons, brothers, fathers and all those who went to the front, in defense of peace across the world," the congratulatory message distributed by local publications says.

"Our deep respect for these victorious and immortal heroes. They are the way and light for the worthy and sovereign peoples, for peoples who love peace, freedom and life," it reads.

More Stories From World

