Nicaraguan President Thanks Putin for Bus Supplies

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance at the ceremony of handing over 250 Russian buses to Managua public transport organizations.

"We are together, President, in the fight for peace and sovereignty," Ortega told Putin, thanking him for sending the buses for the Nicaraguan capital.

According to the politician, 300 more Russian buses will be supplied by the end of the year, and their total number stands at 1,100.

Active cooperation between Russia and Nicaragua began in 2007 in agriculture, education, science and technology, Ortega recalled, focusing separately on cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and on Russian vaccines against COVID-19.