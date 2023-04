(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada has accepted the official invitation to visit Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We will continue our dialogue with my colleague and friend Minister Moncada, who has accepted my invitation to pay a return visit to the Russian Federation," Lavrov told journalists during the official visit to Nicaragua.

Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua from Venezuela on Wednesday as part of his Latin American tour that started on Monday.