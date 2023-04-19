UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Foreign Ministry Withdraws Approval Of EU Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Nicaragua's Foreign Ministry Withdraws Approval of EU Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Nicaraguan government withdrew its approval of the candidacy of Fernando Ponz for the post of EU ambassador because of a statement in which the European Union accused the country's authorities of repression.

On Tuesday, the EU in a statement said the people of Nicaragua faced "systemic repression."

"Faced with your interventionist, daring and insolent statement of today, which ratifies the imperialist and colonialist positions that characterize the European Union, on this 18th April, on the eve of National Peace Day, the Sovereign and Dignified Government of the Republic of Nicaragua... has decided to suspend the Plácet that had been granted to Mr. Fernando Ponz, as Ambassador of that unbearable Power," the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry said as quoted by 19 Digital.

It accused the EU of neocolonialism.

"We reiterate to the neocolonialists of the European Union, our condemnation of all their historical genocide, and we demand Justice and Reparations for these crimes against humanity and their virulent, greedy and rapacious looting of our own Riches and Cultures. In these circumstances and in the face of the permanent siege of our People's Right to National Sovereignty, we will not receive your Representative," the ministry said in its statement.

The government of Nicaragua in September 2022 declared EU Ambassador to Nicaragua Bettina Muscheidt persona non grata and notified her verbally that she was no longer welcome in the Central American country over a lack of respect for the country's sovereignty.

