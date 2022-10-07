UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Government Wishes Happy Birthday To Putin In Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 05:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

"Many congratulations, much strength, much health!" Ortega and Murillo said in the letter, published by Nicaraguan broadcaster Canal 4.

The Russian leader celebrates his 70th anniversary on Friday, October 7.

