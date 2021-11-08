UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Ortega Leads In Election With Nearly 75% - Election Commission

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Incumbent Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's Sandinista Front is leading in a general election with 74.49% after 49.25% of votes were counted, Supreme Election Commission chairwoman Brenda Rocha said on Monday.

"Sandinista Front - 1,014,624 votes, 74,49%," Rocha told a press conference.

