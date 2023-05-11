MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The National Assembly of Nicaragua, the country's parliament, on Wednesday passed a resolution to dissolve the local branch of the Red Cross, accusing it of the failure to fulfill its commitments and actions that "threatened the peace and tranquility of the nation" during a coup attempt in 2018.

"The National Assembly passed today, May 10, a law repealing legislative decree No. 357 of 1958 and creating the Red Cross of Nicaragua, which becomes a decentralized organization under the Ministry of Health and will continue to respect the international legal framework set forth in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols," the parliament said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the local branch of the Red Cross, which was a part of the International Committee of the Red Cross, was dissolved due to the failure to fulfill its obligations regarding the principles of humanity, impartiality, and neutrality during the events of 2018, which threatened the peace and stability of the nation.

In addition, the Interior Ministry of Nicaragua accused the branch of violating the rules of financial reporting, according to the parliament.