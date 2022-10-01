UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's President Says He No Longer Wishes To Maintain Relations With Netherlands

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Friday condemned interference in the country's affairs by Dutch Ambassador to Central America Christine Pirenne and said that he does not want to maintain relations with "this interventionist government."

"A few years ago, they (the Netherlands) decided to build a small hospital on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, where the Miskito and Mayangna indigenous peoples live... Yesterday she (Pirenne) was received by our foreign minister (Denis Moncada), and what I heard: the ambassador came to talk to Nicaraguans as if Nicaragua were a Dutch colony," Ortega said in a televised appearance on a national broadcaster during the parade on the occasion of the local police anniversary.

The president added that many governments continue to believe that they live in a colonial era and expect nations and peoples to obey them. The president advised the Dutch ambassador, who said the Netherlands refused to build the hospital because of Managua's policies, not to return to Nicaragua and stressed that he does not want relations with the "interventionist government.

"If someone comes here without respect for our people, our homeland, they should not come to Nicaragua anymore. And we do not want relations with this interventionist government," Ortega said.

Local media reported on Wednesday that the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry had declared EU Ambassador to Nicaragua Bettina Muscheidt persona non grata and notified her verbally that she was no longer welcome in the Central American country over a lack of respect for the country's sovereignty.

Earlier on Friday, Managua barred US Ambassador to Nicaragua Hugo Rodriguez from entering the country over his statements made during a hearing before the Senate in July. During the hearing, Rodriguez described Nicaragua as a "pariah state in the region" and branded Ortega's government a "dictatorship." Nicaragua, in turn, announced in July that it would reject Rodriguez should he be appointed the US ambassador to Nicaragua.

