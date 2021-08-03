Nicaragua's Ruling Party Approves President Ortega As Election Candidate
SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Nicaragua's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front has approved President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as a pair of candidates for the presidential elections in Nicaragua on November 7.
The party's congress unanimously approved Ortega and Murillo as a presidential formula for the elections, La Primerísima reported.
The congress also approved a government program for 2022-2026, twenty candidates for National Assembly lawmakers and 20 candidates for the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).