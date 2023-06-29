Open Menu

Nicaragua's Top Diplomat Says Nord Stream Blast Was Terrorist Attack By Western States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 11:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Managua considers the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline an act of state terrorism by the West, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"This is a very clear instance of a terrorist act by countries that are enemies of the Russian Federation," Moncada said. "The government of Nicaragua clearly opposes these western attempts to practice state terrorism. And we really believe in the sovereignty of countries."

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022.

The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

"It's very clear, which countries execute these acts - the NATO, the USA, their allies - against the countries that are trying to defend their security and severity," Moncada said.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation of charges of international terrorism.

