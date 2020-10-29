Nice Attacker Has Tunisian Citizenship - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:23 PM
The man who attacked people inside the Notre-Dame basilica in the French city of Nice earlier on Thursday has Tunisian citizenship, the Nice-Matin newspaper reported, citing sources
According to the media outlet, the attacker, 21, was not previously known to the police.
Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack at the church in Nice. According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the perpetrator continued to shout "Allahu Akbar" even as he was detained by police.
In a separate incident on Thursday, a man, also shouting "Allahu Akbar," tried to stab police officers with a knife in France's Avignon and was shot dead.
The country has activated counter-terrorism plan Vigipirate.