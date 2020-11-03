Nice Attacker Infected With COVID19, Firefighters, Police Will Have to Get Tested -Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The man who carried out the deadly attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice had tested positive for COVID-19, the Nice-Matin newspaper reports.

The rescuers who provided assistance to the attacker after he was shot by police have been declared "contact cases" and have been put in isolation, the newspaper said on Monday.

BFMTV said on Monday that the firefighters and police who intervened in the attack will all have to get tested for COVID-19.

On October 29, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia, later identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, killed three people with a knife in the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. The French government has designated it a terrorist attack.

The attacker was injured by police and is currently at a hospital in Nice.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the man repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) during the attack. According to the French authorities, the attacker crossed into France from Italy at the start of October.

An anti-terrorism investigation is underway.

A Holy Mass dedicated to the three victims of the attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice was held on All Saints' day. The ceremony lasted almost two hours on Sunday and was presided over by Bishop of Nice Andre Marceau. The mayor and relatives of the victims were present at the mass, which was open only to parishioners.