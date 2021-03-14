UrduPoint.com
Nice Mayor Asks French Health Authorities For Permission To Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi has asked the French health authorities to greenlight the procurement of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the metropolitan area.

"I am able to quickly provide [the Nice region] with tens of thousands of doses of #SputnikV, the Russian vaccine used in more than 48 countries around the world. I ask the health authorities to give me permission! #FranceBleuAzur," Estrosi said on air the France Bleu Azur radio station on Friday, an excerpt of which was posted on Twitter.

When asked how he was going to carry on with his plan, the mayor stressed that Nice was an international hub with many connections, which was able to independently provide its residents with masks last spring, just when the pandemic was gaining its momentum all over the world.

"That is why I want more decentralization to give us powers that will allow us to be more efficient," Estrosi added.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency started a rolling review to test the Russian vaccine for compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality.

According to an analysis of the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trials, published in The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V shows a 91.6 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19.

