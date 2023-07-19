Open Menu

Nice Prosecutor's Office Points To Security Breaches At 2016 Terror Attack - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Nice Prosecutor's Office Points to Security Breaches at 2016 Terror Attack - Reports

Several security breaches occurred during the 2016 terrorist attack in Nice that killed 86 people, allowing the case to be tried under the article of "involuntary manslaughter," Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing the Nice prosecutor's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Several security breaches occurred during the 2016 terrorist attack in Nice that killed 86 people, allowing the case to be tried under the article of "involuntary manslaughter," Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing the Nice prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor of Nice, Xavier Bonhomme, has asked the judges to reconsider the case, which is currently being prosecuted under the more serious article of "endangering the lives of third parties."

"The facts make it possible to reclassify the investigation under the article 'manslaughter and injury caused by negligence and recklessness,'" the prosecutor was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

The investigation revealed a failure to implement security measures that could have directly enabled the terrorist attack, the report said.

On July 14, 2016, a 31-year-old Tunisian national deliberately drove a 19-tonne cargo truck into a large crowd during the celebrations of Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people, including children, and wounding over 450 others. He was shot dead by police. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

