'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult took his 200th one-day international wicket in Friday's World Cup victory against Bangladesh and admitted: "It's nice to tick it off."

Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over.

Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult is the sixth New Zealand bowler to break the 200-wicket mark in the format.

Earlier Friday, he had dismissed Liton Das, celebrating his 29th birthday, off the first ball of the match.

"It was pretty hard not to think about the 200th wicket when it was coming up on the screen every day before the match," said Boult who finished the innings with 2-45 as Bangladesh made 245-9.

"It's nice to tick it off and on a bigger note nice to keep Bangladesh to a good total and hopefully we can chase it down.

"It's not why you play the game but nice to tick them off along the way. The one-day format is one I've enjoyed down the years. I feel lucky to be here in a third World Cup and contributing like I do."

Boult's 200 wickets in ODIs takes him level with Chris Cairns on New Zealand's all-time list which is topped by spin bowler Daniel Vettori who claimed 297 before he retired in 2015.

In an international career which stretches back to 2011, Boult also has 317 Test wickets and 74 in T20s.

New Zealand cantered to victory on Friday by eight wickets with 43 balls to spare to secure a third win in three matches in the 10-nation tournament.

- Williamson thumb injury -

But the win was overshadowed by a new injury scare for star batsman and captain Kane Williamson who was playing in his first game of this World Cup.

He made an undefeated 78 but was forced to retire with a thumb injury after a throw from the deep rapped him painfully on the glove, jamming his thumb against the bat handle.

Williamson had been sidelined with a serious knee injury picked up during the IPL and sat out New Zealand's first two wins at the World Cup.

The 33-year-old, playing his first ODI since January, had reached his 43rd fifty in the format and was looking well set for a century.

"Not sure just yet," said Williamson when asked about the gravity of the injury.

"It got a bit fat and colourful straight away which made holding the bat difficult. I'll have a scan tomorrow and hopefully it's okay."

Boult said he was unaware of the seriousness of the injury but was happy to have Williamson, a player with more than 6,600 ODI runs, back in the line-up.

"He's a key player for us, the guy's very comfortable at the crease, very familiar with how he wants to play his cricket," said Boult.

"He soaks up the pressure at the start and then plays good cricket shots, puts pressure on the bowler and generally that's a pretty good recipe."

Boult also explained that he will continue to develop his knuckleball delivery which comes from further back in the hand to deceive a batsman with its slower arrival.

"I think over here on good wickets you have to have a couple of balls up your sleeve that you can go to under pressure and, touch wood, it's coming out all right, enjoy bowling it," he said.