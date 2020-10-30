UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nice's Knife Attacker Suspected Of Illegal Migration In Italy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nice's Knife Attacker Suspected of Illegal Migration in Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Tunisian man who on Thursday killed three people in Nice had arrived in France from Italy, where he is a suspect in an illegal migration case, the Italian Adnkronos news agency reported.

On Thursday, the attacker armed with a knife killed two people by beheading and fatally stabbed another person at a church in Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the incident was an Islamist terrorist attack, and the suspect is currently in police custody.

The attacker, as well as several other Tunisians, became suspects in the case. which is related to illegal migration, after they arrived on Italy's Lampedusa island in late September. The report has already triggered some political statements ” Matteo Salvini, Italy's former interior minister and Lega party leader, said that current Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese should resign from her post if this information was confirmed.

According to the Italian media, 21-years-old Brahim Aoussaoui, the alleged attacker, arrived in Lampedusa on September 20 and was then moved to a reception center in Bari on October 9.

In addition, the news agency recalled that another Tunisian man, Anis Amri, who came to Italy in 2011, drove a truck into people at the Christmas market in Berlin and killed 11 pedestrians on December 19, 2016. Amri was killed by the police in Milan a week after the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Interior Minister Christmas France Nice Berlin Bari Milan Man Italy September October December 2016 Market Church Post Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

2 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

36 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

36 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

36 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

36 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.