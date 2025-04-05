Nick Rockett storms to victory in the 'Mullins' Grand National

(@FahadShabbir)

Aintree, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Nick Rockett won the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday to cap a remarkable day for the Mullins family with father Willie training five of the first seven horses home and his son Patrick on board the 33-1 winner of the world's most famous steeplechase.

Willie Mullins has taken the art of training racehorses to another level but even he was overwhelmed by his achievement which evoked memories of Michael Dickinson training the first five home in the 1983 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Fighting back the tears the Irish training phenomenon, now the first man in history to train the first three in the National, said: "It was some result. It is lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to be able to win it is just unbelievable."

Patrick Mullins, an amateur jockey in name only such is his ability, is also making a name for himself as an astute observer as a writer of the sport of kings.

But he too was almost lost for words after denying last year's winner, trained by his dad, I Am Maximus by two and a half lengths.

"I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible," he said.

"I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.

"It's a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special. He (Nick Rockett) is fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion."

- 'Willie is unbelievable' -

There was a heartwarming story attached to owner Stewart Andrew as Nick Rockett was the last horse his wife Sadie watched win, five days before she died in 2022.

"This was my wife's horse and she's the one who wanted a horse with Willie Mullins," Andrew said.

"Willie is unbelievable and told us we're going to win the Thyestes, the Bobbyjo and then have a crack at Aintree. What can you say? Willie is a gentleman."

The third horse across the line in this sun-kissed renewal of the race first staged in 1839 was Grangeclare West (33-1), also trained by Mullins.

The 13-2 favourite Iroko muscled in the Mullins' monopoly to take fourth, ahead of MeetingoftheWaters (Mullins), Senior Chief (Henry de Bromhead) and Mullins' Minella Cocooner.

On drying ground the maximum field of 34 runners jumped off to an immaculate start - ahead of them 30 fences, over four miles and two furlongs, and a place in racing folklore.

Broadway Boy led them a merry dance before hitting the deck jumping the Canal Turn on the second circuit. Another to drop out of contention early on was the well-fancied 2024 Irish National winner Intense Raffles.

Paul Townend gradually creeped I Am Maximus closer to the leading bunch and over the last it was a duel between him and Nick Rockett, who stayed on the stronger up the long straight to the famous finish line where Red Rum, the legendary three-time winner of the National, is buried.

The momentous training feat by Willie Mullins shook up the race for the British jump trainer's title.

At the start of the day Dan Skelton looked nailed on to land it, with a £1 million ($1.28 million) lead over his Irish rival.

But after reaching for his calculator the Briton, son of Olympic equestrian Nick Skelton, will find that gap has now been reduced to just £137,000 with Mullins planning an all-out attack on Britain's remaining top prizes until the last day of the season.