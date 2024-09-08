Nicole Kidman Wins Venice Best Actress For Erotic 'Babygirl'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Nicole Kidman won the best actress award in Venice Saturday for her no-holds-barred performance in "Babygirl", but was unable to pick it up after the unexpected death of her mother.
"I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that, my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle M Kidman, has just passed," the actress said in a statement read on her behalf by the film's Dutch director, Halina Reijn.
"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.
"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking and my heart is broken."
