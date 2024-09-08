Open Menu

Nicole Kidman Wins Venice Best Actress For Erotic 'Babygirl'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Nicole Kidman won the best actress award in Venice Saturday for her no-holds-barred performance in "Babygirl", but was unable to pick it up after the unexpected death of her mother.

"I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that, my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle M Kidman, has just passed," the actress said in a statement read on her behalf by the film's Dutch director, Halina Reijn.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I'm beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking and my heart is broken."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Venice Nicole Kidman Family All Best

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 hour ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 hour ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 hour ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 hours ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 hours ago
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

2 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

2 hours ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

2 hours ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

2 hours ago

More Stories From World