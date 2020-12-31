UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicosia Receives Biden's Assurances Of Future Cooperation In Response Letter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Nicosia Receives Biden's Assurances of Future Cooperation in Response Letter

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden told Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that he counts on cooperation between Washington and Nicosia, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said on Thursday.

Anastasiades congratulated Biden on winning the November 3 US presidential election.

In his thank you letter, Biden said that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are taking over the US administration "at a time of global challenges," including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, that require international cooperation.

"Biden added that he looks forward to working with the president of the country and the government of Cyprus to address common challenges facing the two countries and their people," Kousios said, as quoted by the government's press office.

Biden also said in his letter that he was looking forward to meeting with Anastasiades, according to the spokesman.

Related Topics

Election Washington Nicosia Cyprus November Government

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

52 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

58 minutes ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

1 hour ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.