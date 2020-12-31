ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden told Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that he counts on cooperation between Washington and Nicosia, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said on Thursday.

Anastasiades congratulated Biden on winning the November 3 US presidential election.

In his thank you letter, Biden said that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are taking over the US administration "at a time of global challenges," including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, that require international cooperation.

"Biden added that he looks forward to working with the president of the country and the government of Cyprus to address common challenges facing the two countries and their people," Kousios said, as quoted by the government's press office.

Biden also said in his letter that he was looking forward to meeting with Anastasiades, according to the spokesman.