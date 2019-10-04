UrduPoint.com
Nicosia Slams Ankara for Sending Drilling Ship to Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone

The Cypriot government decried on Friday Turkey's intentions to conduct offshore drilling operations within the island's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) one day after Ankara sent a drilling ship to Cyprus' shelf

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Cypriot government decried on Friday Turkey's intentions to conduct offshore drilling operations within the island's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) one day after Ankara sent a drilling ship to Cyprus' shelf.

"This new provocation is exemplary of Turkey's defiance of the European Union's and the international community's repeated calls to cease its illegal activities and respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources within its maritime zones," the government said in a statement.

Cyprus has characterized Turkey's decision to send a Yavuz drilling vessel for offshore exploration at Block 7, situated in the middle of Cyprus's EEZ and claimed by Ankara, as a violation of international law and proof of the country's "utterly provocative and aggressive behavior."

Cyprus has been divided since 1983, when Turkish forces that had landed on the northern part of the island established the Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Since then, the reunification process has been ongoing, but not without occasional lapses.

Tensions escalated in 2011 when the first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island nation � Ankara rejects Nicosia's claims on the Cypriot exclusive economic zone. In recent months, Turkey has sent ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnation from Cyprus.

The Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington has accused its NATO ally of instigating provocations, while Russia has urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.

