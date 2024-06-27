NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Logistic China 2024

National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) CEO Eng. Suliman Al-Mazroua met in Shanghai with Saudi Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, accompanied by his deputy Ali Al-Othman, and commercial attaché at the Saudi embassy in Beijing Dr. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Ghurair

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) CEO Eng. Suliman Al-Mazroua met in Shanghai with Saudi Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, accompanied by his deputy Ali Al-Othman, and commercial attaché at the Saudi embassy in Beijing Dr. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Ghurair.

The meeting took place during the participatioin of the NIDLP -- representing 13 entities involved in transportation and logistics services in the Kingdom -- at Transport Logistic China 2024 held in Shanghai from June 25 to 27. Eng. Al-Mazroua briefed the ambassador and his accompanying delegation on the ongoing developments in Saudi Arabia's logistics infrastructure across all sectors, including maritime, air, land, and rail.

These developments are driven by Saudi Vision 2030 in the logistics sector, aiming to enhance connectivity with both local and international markets. He also briefed Al-Harbi on the efforts focusing on developing the sector to maximize impact and leverage Saudi Arabia's strategic geographical location. This includes enhancing systems and regulations to create a stimulating and attractive investment environment, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

The Transport Logistic China exhibition is the leading trade show in Asia for logistics services, transportation, information technology (IT), and supply-chain management. It serves as a business platform for the logistics and transportation industry, featuring comprehensive conference programs.