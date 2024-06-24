Open Menu

NIDLP Takes Part In Transport Logistic China Fair Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NIDLP takes part in transport logistic China fair Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) will be presenting its achievements and initiatives at the Transport Logistic China fair in Shanghai, China, held this year from June 25 to 27, where it will participate alongside 13 other entities involved in transport and logistics services as part of the Saudi pavilion.

Under the initiative "Invest Saudi", the Kingdom's pavilion, organized and overseen by NIDLP, will provide an opportunity to highlight the significant role and services of the transport and logistics sector.

NIDLP will present its endeavor to develop the infrastructure, enhance logistics services, promote investment to encourage economic diversification and leverage the Kingdom's strategic location as a bridge that connects the middle East with Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Europe China Saudi Shanghai Middle East June From Asia

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

3 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World