NIDLP takes part in transport logistic China fair Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) will be presenting its achievements and initiatives at the Transport Logistic China fair in Shanghai, China, held this year from June 25 to 27, where it will participate alongside 13 other entities involved in transport and logistics services as part of the Saudi pavilion.

Under the initiative "Invest Saudi", the Kingdom's pavilion, organized and overseen by NIDLP, will provide an opportunity to highlight the significant role and services of the transport and logistics sector.

NIDLP will present its endeavor to develop the infrastructure, enhance logistics services, promote investment to encourage economic diversification and leverage the Kingdom's strategic location as a bridge that connects the middle East with Asia, Africa, and Europe.