NIDLP Takes Part In Transport Logistic China Fair Riyadh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) will be presenting its achievements and initiatives at the Transport Logistic China fair in Shanghai, China, held this year from June 25 to 27, where it will participate alongside 13 other entities involved in transport and logistics services as part of the Saudi pavilion.
Under the initiative "Invest Saudi", the Kingdom's pavilion, organized and overseen by NIDLP, will provide an opportunity to highlight the significant role and services of the transport and logistics sector.
NIDLP will present its endeavor to develop the infrastructure, enhance logistics services, promote investment to encourage economic diversification and leverage the Kingdom's strategic location as a bridge that connects the middle East with Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Kingdom praises success of Hajj season Jeddah10 minutes ago
-
NSHR commends Saudi efforts to serve pilgrims20 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says 'intense' phase of Gaza war winding down20 minutes ago
-
'Rampant' looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza: UNRWA30 minutes ago
-
UAE energy giant ADNOC offers 12 bn euros for Germany's Covestro40 minutes ago
-
Shock in Indian district where 56 died from tainted alcohol50 minutes ago
-
Russian missile wounds four, sparks blaze in Odesa1 hour ago
-
22 dead, 8 injured in S. Korea's battery plant fire1 hour ago
-
China-Pak Health Chinese modern technologies to boost Pakistan's healthcare system1 hour ago
-
Integrated services provided to pilgrims arriving in Madinah1 hour ago
-
6.3-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu2 hours ago
-
Turkey wildfire toll hits 15 as experts flag faulty wires2 hours ago