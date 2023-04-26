Niece Of Colombian Vice President Injured In Gang Skirmish - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 11:54 PM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez's niece has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a gang shootout in the city of Cali, Colombian media said on Wednesday.
A total of two people were injured in a gang clash in the El Retiro district of Cali, including one of the suspected gang members behind the shootout and Marquez's 17-year-old niece, Caracol Radio reported.
The girl got a bullet wound near hear shoulder blade. She was hospitalized and her life is out of danger, the report said.
The National Police of Colombia put out a reward for any information that may help locate the participants of the gunfight.