Niece Of Colombian Vice President Injured In Gang Skirmish - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez's niece has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a gang shootout in the city of Cali, Colombian media said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez's niece has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a gang shootout in the city of Cali, Colombian media said on Wednesday.

A total of two people were injured in a gang clash in the El Retiro district of Cali, including one of the suspected gang members behind the shootout and Marquez's 17-year-old niece, Caracol Radio reported.

The girl got a bullet wound near hear shoulder blade. She was hospitalized and her life is out of danger, the report said.

The National Police of Colombia put out a reward for any information that may help locate the participants of the gunfight.

