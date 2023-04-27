Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez's niece has sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a gang shootout in the city of Cali, Colombian media said on Wednesday.

A total of two people were injured in a gang clash in the El Retiro district of Cali, including one of the suspected gang members behind the shootout and Marquez's 17-year-old niece, Caracol Radio reported.

The girl got a bullet wound near hear shoulder blade. She was hospitalized and her life is out of danger, the report said.

The National Police of Colombia put out a reward for any information that may help locate the participants of the gunfight.