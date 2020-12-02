UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niece Of Poisoned Ex-Spy Skripal Informed Investigators About Phone Call From His Daughter

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Niece of Poisoned Ex-Spy Skripal Informed Investigators About Phone Call From His Daughter

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The niece of poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Viktoria, told Sputnik on Wednesday that she had informed the Russian Investigative Committee about the phone call she had received from Skripal's daughter Yulia, who is in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Viktoria Skripal, who lives in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, said Yulia called her family on Sunday to ask about her grandmother, Sergei's 93-year-old mother. Viktoria said her uncle last called in June 2019. According to Yulia, her father still has a stoma bag but is fine overall. Viktoria added that Yulia did not say whether she planned to call them again. According to Viktoria, both she and her father live in the UK albeit in different places.

"I reported the information about the call to the Investigative Committee. My phone automatically records all conversations, so I have an audio recording of this conversation. If the investigators need it, I am ready to provide it, as I have done it before. So far I was just asked what the conversation was about, and the audio recording was not requested," Viktoria said.

The woman added that the phone conversation with Yulia took place without the involvement of foreign intelligence agents this time.

"Before, Yulia would ask someone in English at the beginning of the call whether she could start speaking. ... This time ” no. Also, she used to use UK phone numbers, and now she used IP-telephony, and her number was displayed as [the one made from] St. Petersburg. Besides, for the first time, we talked openly about everything for so long and a lot. We talked for almost an hour," Skripal told Sputnik.

The cousins also spoke about Yulia's apartment sold in Moscow, about her dog, which she left in Russia. After the Salisbury incident, the dog stayed in an animal hotel, but later it was adopted.

"Yulia said that her dad's retirement plan was divided into two, she gets half and he gets half. They live separately, she works in a company, works with logistics, now remotely," Viktoria added.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes that Russia played a role in what it calls a murder attempt, an allegation Moscow has denied. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in May of last year that there was no evidence incriminating Moscow.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Hotel Company Fine Yaroslavl St. Petersburg Salisbury United Kingdom March May June Women Sunday 2018 2019 Family All From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

11 minutes ago

CDA takes strict notice of trees chopped off in Bl ..

10 minutes ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

10 minutes ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

10 minutes ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

10 minutes ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.