UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Announces 3-Day National Mourning After Deadly Attacks On 2 Villages - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Niger Announces 3-Day National Mourning After Deadly Attacks on 2 Villages - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Niger's Interior Minister Alkache Alhada on Monday declared three days of nationwide mourning after militants attacked two villages in the west of the country killing about 100 people.

"It was decided [to declare] a three-day national mourning, as well as to strengthen security in the area and provide support to the population," Alhada said on air the France 24 broadcaster.

On Saturday, armed groups attacked the villages of Tchamo-Bangou and Zaroumdareye in the region of Tillaberi near Niger's border with Mali. The next day, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 civilians were killed and more than 70 others were injured.

The Saturday attacks took place on the day when preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election were announced. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27.

Related Topics

Election Injured Militants Interior Minister Vote France Mali Tillaberi Niger February December Border

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

1 hour ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

1 hour ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.