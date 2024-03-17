Niger Breaks Off Military Cooperation With US: Govt
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Niger's government announced on Saturday that it was breaking off "with immediate effect" its military cooperation agreement with the United States.
The declaration came just a day after a senior US delegation left Niger, following a three-day visit to renew contact with the military junta that ousted the president and moved closer to Russia.
The statement said the government had decided to "denounce with immediate effect" the agreement relating to US military and civilian employees of the US Department of Defense inside Niger.
It was read out Saturday evening on national television.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington was aware of the statement, and that it came after "frank discussions ... about our concerns" with the junta's "trajectory."
Miller said on X that the US was still in touch with the junta and would provide updates "as warranted."
The Pentagon provided AFP with an identical statement.
The United States still stations some 1,000 troops in Niger at a desert drone base built at a cost of $100 million.
Movements there have been limited since the July 2023 coup and Washington has curbed assistance to the government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a rare visit to Niger a year ago in hopes of shoring up president Mohamed Bazoum, a stalwart ally in Western security efforts against militants.
Just four months later, the military deposed Bazoum and put him under house arrest.
The junta took a hard line against former colonial power France, forcing the withdrawal of French troops in place for nearly a decade.
Niger's military had in the past worked closely with the United States.
But the junta has sought cooperation with Russia, while stopping short of the full-fledged embrace of Moscow by military-run neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
More Stories From World
-
Volcano erupts again on Iceland peninsula1 minute ago
-
Golf: Players Championship scores1 minute ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results2 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz hands Sinner first 2024 loss to return to Indian Wells final2 minutes ago
-
Putin's opposition: Dead, jailed or exiled2 minutes ago
-
Trump hails election as 'most important date' in US history2 minutes ago
-
'Bloody' Ramadan Friday as Gaza strike kills 36 relatives11 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro accepts party nomination, will seek third term11 minutes ago
-
Gaza truce efforts revived as first aid ship unloaded11 minutes ago
-
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro11 minutes ago
-
Police in standoff with suspect in two fatal US shootings12 minutes ago
-
Police operation in Haiti capital against 'Barbecue' gang12 minutes ago