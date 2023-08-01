Niger Coup Will Not Affect Uranium Supplies to EU - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The European Union is not expected to face any short- or long-term problems with uranium supplies from Niger amid the unstable situation in the African country as there are enough uranium reserves on the global market to cover the bloc's needs, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Tuesday.

"A question about the security of supply of uranium to the EU ... I can confirm that there is no supply risk as such when it comes to the EU," Jahnz told a briefing in Brussels.

The spokesman also said that the European Union had sufficient reserves of natural uranium to mitigate any short-term supply risks, and that there are enough deposits on the world market to meet the bloc's medium- and long-term uranium needs.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

On July 30, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.