Niger ends security and defence partnerships with the EU

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Niger's military leaders said Monday that they were ending two European Union security and defence missions in the country, after earlier in the day agreeing to strengthen military cooperation with Russia.

The Nigerien foreign ministry said that it was ending the agreement between Niger and the EU regarding the Niamey-based civilian capacity-building mission called EUCAP Sahel Niger.

The mission, launched in 2012, supports Niger's internal security forces, authorities and non-governmental actors.

Niger's foreign ministry also announced in a press statement the "withdrawal by the State of Niger of consent for the deployment of an EU military partnership mission" in Niger.

The military partnership known as EUMPM was launched in February "at the request of the Nigerien authorities", according to the EU Council website.

It was designed to "enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat," the website said.