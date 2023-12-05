Open Menu

Niger Ends Security And Defence Partnerships With The EU

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Niger ends security and defence partnerships with the EU

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Niger's military leaders said Monday that they were ending two European Union security and defence missions in the country, after earlier in the day agreeing to strengthen military cooperation with Russia.

The Nigerien foreign ministry said that it was ending the agreement between Niger and the EU regarding the Niamey-based civilian capacity-building mission called EUCAP Sahel Niger.

The mission, launched in 2012, supports Niger's internal security forces, authorities and non-governmental actors.

Niger's foreign ministry also announced in a press statement the "withdrawal by the State of Niger of consent for the deployment of an EU military partnership mission" in Niger.

The military partnership known as EUMPM was launched in February "at the request of the Nigerien authorities", according to the EU Council website.

It was designed to "enhance the ability of the Niger Armed Forces to contain the terrorist threat," the website said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia European Union Niger February Agreement

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

9 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

9 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

10 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

9 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

9 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

9 hours ago
AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

9 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

9 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

10 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

10 hours ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

10 hours ago

More Stories From World