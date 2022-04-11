UrduPoint.com

Niger Ex-minister Held Over 'attempted Coups'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Niger ex-minister held over 'attempted coups'

A former interior minister in Niger, Ousmane Cisse, is being detained for his suspected part in two attempted coups, including one that took place last month, an official said on Monday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A former interior minister in Niger, Ousmane Cisse, is being detained for his suspected part in two attempted coups, including one that took place last month, an official said on Monday.

Cisse, who was interior minister from 2010-11, "has been placed in custody in Birni N'Gaoure prison (in southern Niger) for his part in two attempted coups, one foiled in March 2021 and another just recently, in March 2022," the Nigerien official said.

The government has previously said that a coup was averted in March 2021 just ahead of the newly-elected president's inauguration, but has not referred to any second coup attempt.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Cisse had been questioned by an examining magistrate last Friday and then placed in custody.

He gave no further details, but a source in the prison service confirmed that Cisse had been "jailed in a prison in Birni N'Gaoure," a town about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital Niamey.

A deeply poor country lying in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, Niger has a long history of volatility.

On March 31 last year, the government announced that several people had been arrested following an attempted coup that took place two days before the current president, Mohamed Bazoum, was due to be sworn in.

Related Topics

Africa Poor Interior Minister Niamey Niger March From Government

Recent Stories

French Greens face crisis after failed presidentia ..

French Greens face crisis after failed presidential bid

2 minutes ago
 Roadside "Iftars" return to streets as COVID cases ..

Roadside "Iftars" return to streets as COVID cases fell sharply

2 minutes ago
 World Food programme delegation meets DC

World Food programme delegation meets DC

2 minutes ago
 Russia Informs UN of Preparations for Staged Disco ..

Russia Informs UN of Preparations for Staged Discovery of Mass Grave Near Kiev - ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran, Qatar Sign Transport Cooperation Agreements ..

Iran, Qatar Sign Transport Cooperation Agreements Ahead of FIFA World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.