Niger ex-minister held over 'attempted coups'

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A former interior minister in Niger, Ousmane Cisse, is being detained for his suspected part in two attempted coups, including one that took place last month, an official said on Monday.

Cisse, who was interior minister from 2010-11, "has been placed in custody in Birni N'Gaoure prison (in southern Niger) for his part in two attempted coups, one foiled in March 2021 and another just recently, in March 2022," the Nigerien official said.

The government has previously said that a coup was averted in March 2021 just ahead of the newly-elected president's inauguration, but has not referred to any second coup attempt.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Cisse had been questioned by an examining magistrate last Friday and then placed in custody.

He gave no further details, but a source in the prison service confirmed that Cisse had been "jailed in a prison in Birni N'Gaoure," a town about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital Niamey.

A deeply poor country lying in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, Niger has a long history of volatility.

On March 31 last year, the government announced that several people had been arrested following an attempted coup that took place two days before the current president, Mohamed Bazoum, was due to be sworn in.