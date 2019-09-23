Niger Expects Russia to Send Medical Equipment, Specialists to West African Nation

The Russian government has pledged to assist Niamey with developing Niger's health system, particularly by sending medical specialists and equipment to the African country, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Russian government has pledged to assist Niamey with developing Niger's health system, particularly by sending medical specialists and equipment to the African country, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik.

"We constructed huge health facilities, very modern, but we are lacking personnel - specifically those specializing in a concrete field - to work there. The Russian government promised to help Niger in terms of health system [by providing] additional equipment and also by sending Russian specialists," Ankourao said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Niger dates back to 1972. Following talks between Ankourao and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in September, it was announced that a Nigerien embassy will open in Moscow in 2020. The two countries cooperate in a wide array of spheres, with a particular focus on military collaboration, science and education.