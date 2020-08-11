UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Extends State Of Emergency In Tillabery Area After Recent Ambush In Giraffe Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Niger Extends State of Emergency in Tillabery Area After Recent Ambush in Giraffe Park

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Nigerien authorities have prolonged the state of emergency in the southwestern Tillabery region and closed the Koure Giraffe Reserve where gunmen killed eight people, including two Nigeriens and six French citizens, on Sunday.

Six aid workers from the ACTED NGO, their driver and a local guide were shot dead while driving into the national park near the town of Koure, which serves as home to rare West African giraffes and attracts large numbers of tourists annually.

"The National Security Council (CNS), Chaired Monday August 10, 2020 by the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, SEM Issoufou Mahamadou, has decided to extend the state of emergency to the entire Region of Tillabery, which will include the departments of Kollo and that of Balleyara," Niger's presidency said on Tuesday.

The Tillabery region has been subject to repeated state of emergency extensions due to particularly major attacks by jihadist armed groups in January, May and August of 2020.

Apart from the Kollo and Balleyara departments, the state of emergency has been in effect in the region's parts near the northern border with Mali and western border with Burkina Faso.

However, the government's power to impose security measures to prevent violent terrorist attacks does not apply to the Nigerien capital of Niamey, which is an autonomous district enclaved within the region of Tillabery.

The French government has also responded to the Niger killings, with its counterterrorism prosecutor office launching a probe into the matter. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to intensify the security measures in the whole region of Africa's Sahel to protect French citizens and curb the increased terrorist threat.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Terrorist Driver Guide Mali Niamey Burkina Faso Niger Stock Exchange Of Mauritius January May August Border Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

21 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.