UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Frees 11 Boko Haram Hostages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Niger frees 11 Boko Haram hostages

Troops from Niger have freed 11 villagers, four of them children, who had been seized by Boko Haram terrorists and taken across the border into Nigeria, local officials said Monday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Troops from Niger have freed 11 villagers, four of them children, who had been seized by Boko Haram terrorists and taken across the border into Nigeria, local officials said Monday.

"The hostages were freed by our troops on the Nigerian side of Lake Chad, near a Boko Haram base," Yahaya Godi, secretary of the Diffa region governorate in southeast Niger, told AFP.

"There are 11 people, including three women and four children, two of them babies, who were seized by the Boko Haram terrorist group." The abductions took place on August 11 and 12 in two villages in Gueskerou, a district on the Niger side of Lake Chad.

The marshy shoreline of the lake, shared by Chad, Niger and Nigeria, has become a hunting ground for cross-border terrorists, who attack remote communities and often carry out ransom kidnappings.

According to Niger's state tv, the troops tracked the kidnappers and freed the hostages just as their families were about to pay a ransom of two million CFA francs ($3,600).

It showed guns and ammunition that had been recovered from the abductors.

"The army has delivered a heavy blow to the enemy," said Godi, who welcomed the group of hostages after their ordeal.

One of the world's poorest countries, Niger is facing terrorists attacks in the west from Mali and Burkina Faso, and in the southeast by Boko Haram and a splinter group called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Diffa region alone hosts around 300,000 people who have fled their homes, according to UN figures.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist World Army United Nations Mali Diffa Burkina Faso Chad Niger Nigeria August Border Women TV From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

23 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

38 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

38 minutes ago

Shams launches package for women entrepreneurs

38 minutes ago

Warsaw becomes 25th European city to return to Emi ..

38 minutes ago

Court issues notice to Shehbaz, Maryam on plea aga ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.