Niger Heads For Runoff Presidential Election In February - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Niger Heads for Runoff Presidential Election in February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Niger heads into a runoff presidential election on February 21 pitting ruling party's candidate Mohamed Bazoum against former President Mahamane Ousmane as results of the first round were finalized Saturday, media reported.

In the first round of voting on December 27, veteran politician Bazoum secured 39.33 percent of the vote while Ousmane received 16.9 percent, state news agency ANP said citing the Independent National Electoral Commission's figures. More than 30 candidates vied for head of state, with none securing the 50 percent of the vote necessary to clinch the presidency.

More than 5.

2 million Nigeriens, or 69.67 percent of the electorate, came out to vote in the elections, the agency reported.

Voters also elected a new parliament, with preliminary results showing the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) secure 80 seats in the 171-seat house.

Bazoum served in a number of ministerial roles over more than thirty years in the country's halls of power and recently became chairman of the PNDS. Ousmane was Niger's fourth president, and first Democratically elected president in 1993. His tenure was cut short in a 1996 military coup d'etat but has continued to vie for the position since.

