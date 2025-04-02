Niger junta frees ministers of overthrown government

(@FahadShabbir)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Niger's junta said Tuesday it had freed around 50 people, including ministers from the government it toppled in July 2023, in line with recommendations of a "national conference" in February.

Those freed include former ministers, a diplomat, a journalist and soldiers accused of a coup bid in 2010. However ousted former president Mohamed Bazoum is still in detention despite international calls for his release.

"These individuals are being released in accordance with the recommendations of the National Forum for Reconstruction," the government's general secretariat said in a statement read on public television.

Those released include former oil minister Mahamane Sani Issoufou, the son of ex-president Mahamadou Issoufou who was in power for a decade from 2011, ex-defence minister Kalla Moutari, former finance minister Ahmat Jidoud, and former energy minister Ibrahim Yacoubou.

The president of the PNDS former ruling party, Foumakoye Gado, and journalist Ousmane Toudou are also among those freed along with Alat Mogaskia, former ambassador to Nigeria.

They were arrested after the coup that brought to power General Abdourahamane Tiani, former head of the presidential guard, and were being held in various prisons, notably for "conspiracy to undermine the security and authority of the state".

Similar charges are pending against former president Bazoum, whose immunity was lifted without a trial date being set.

Soldiers previously convicted of coup bids or "endangering state security" were also released, including general Salou Souleymane, former chief of staff, and three other officers sentenced in 2018 to up to 15 years in prison for trying to overthrow president Issoufou in 2015.

- 'Forgiveness' -

The national conference held in February strengthened the ruling junta by authorising Tiani to remain in power in Niger for the next five years.

"I wish to reiterate my commitment to always work for forgiveness and reconciliation among Nigeriens," junta leader Tiani declared after his inauguration as president last week.

"The forgiveness and reconciliation we call for cannot conflict with the legitimate aspirations of Nigeriens for justice."

Since coming to power, Niger's military rulers have severed relations with France and expelled French and American soldiers engaged in a battle against jihadists.

They have also left organisations such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At the same time it has moved closer to its two neighbours, Burkina Faso and Mali, both governed by military leaders and facing the same deadly jihadist attacks.

Together they have formed a group known as the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and strengthened ties with Russia.

Their three foreign ministers are expected in Moscow on Thursday and Friday for talks with their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

bh/ach/jfx/rsc