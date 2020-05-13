UrduPoint.com
Niger Lifts Curfew, Allows Mass Worship

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:08 PM

The Sahel state of Niger has announced the end of a night-time curfew on the capital Niamey and reopening of places of worship that had been closed since late March under measures to contain coronavirus

"The government, after receiving proposals from religious leaders and after consultation with the COVID-19 experts' committee, and in the light of the favourable trend of COVID-19 disease development, has decided to reopen places of worship as of Wednesday," an official statement read on state radio said.

The measure was widely expected in the Muslim-majority nation, where the government had already eased measures for Ramazan.

The statement issued late Tuesday also said that the curfew imposed in Niamey was being lifted as of Wednesday.

The authorities are asking religious leaders to "require" that worshippers observe "minimum barrier measures," including hand cleaning using soap or sanitising gel, disinfecting places of worship before prayers, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing of at least a metre (yard).

"In the event of any deterioration of the situation in connection with the reopening of places of worship, the government reserves the right to reconsider this decision," the statement said.

Niamey was shaken by a four days of unrest in April that had been sparked by the restrictions. Police made nearly 300 arrests.

The 7pm to 6am curfew was eased following the disturbance and ahead of Ramadan, running instead from 9pm to 5am.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, recorded 854 of coronavirus as of late Tuesday, 47 of them fatalities.

