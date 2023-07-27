Niger Military Says President Bazoum Removed, Borders Closed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The military of Niger appeared on national television and said that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed and the borders of the country were closed, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared," the soldiers were quoted as saying by the news agency.

Earlier in the day, members of Niger's presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blocking off President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.