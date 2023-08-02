Niger Opens Borders With 5 Neighboring Countries - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Niger has opened its land borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Chad, Libya and Mali after a week-long closure following the military coup, Nigerien media reported on Wednesday, citing the rebel National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

The border reopening was decreed by CNSP leader Abdourahmane Tchiani on August 1, the Nigerien Press Agency reported.

Nigerien borders were closed after a coup on July 26. The country's southern borders ” those with Nigeria an Benin ” remain closed. Both countries earlier attempted to negotiate a release of the ousted Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum.

During the coup members of the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country. The guard's commander, Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. Bazoum is currently held at his residence in Niamey.