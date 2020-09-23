UrduPoint.com
Niger Opposition Leader Sees No Obstacle To Presidential Bid

Wed 23rd September 2020

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Niger's opposition leader said Tuesday that nothing stands in the way of his running again for the country's presidency despite his past conviction for baby smuggling.

Speaking to reporters, Hama Amadou, 70, said he fulfils the two constitutional requirements of being of Nigerien origin and enjoying his civil and political rights.

"I consider that I fully enjoy my rights," he said, noting that a judge had rejected a prosecutor's demand that he be stripped of his rights for five years over the criminal record.

"It's not automatic," said the former premier and parliamentary speaker who heads the Nigerien Democratic Movement.

He received a presidential pardon in March because of the coronavirus pandemic with less than three months remaining to serve of his one-year prison sentence.

Amadou was convicted along with one of his wives in March 2017 for their alleged role in a child-trafficking ring.

The case -- which he and his supporters decried as a political witch hunt -- allegedly entailed smuggling babies from Nigeria via Benin for wealthy couples in Niger.

While the constitution is silent on past convictions, the country's electoral code could bar Amadou, but he said "it's not automatic".

"The government wants to bar me from being a candidate as it tried to do in 2016," he said. "I intend to be a candidate, and to win the election."

