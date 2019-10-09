UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger President Says Kidnapped US Aid Worker Alive And Well

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:14 PM

Niger president says kidnapped US aid worker alive and well

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou has said a US aid worker kidnapped in 2016 is alive and in good health and the government is still working for his release

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou has said a US aid worker kidnapped in 2016 is alive and in good health and the government is still working for his release.

Jeffery Woodke was seized at gunpoint on October 14, 2016 from his home in Abalak in the Tahoua region of Niger, about 350 kilometres (220 miles) from capital Niamey.

His kidnappers have still not been identified, but Niamey suspects the al-Qaeda-allied Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) took him and is holding him in Mali.

"From the information we have, he is alive and he is good health," Issoufou told American ABC news channel in an interview conducted in September during the UN General Assembly in New York and broadcast on Wednesday.

"We will continue in any case to do everything to bring about the conditions for his release."According to local officials, two armed men in turbans stormed in and grabbed Woodke, killing his bodyguard and a member of the national guard.

The aid worker -- who speaks the local language Tamasheq fluently as well as Fula and Arabic -- had run the aid group JEMET since 1992, helping the local Tuareg community.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Jihad Mali Tahoua Niamey New York Niger September October 2016 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

2 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

2 minutes ago

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

7 minutes ago

Man tortured for not selling land at throw away pr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.